COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 95-lakh mark

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.

There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which  comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Tuesday.

