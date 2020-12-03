STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Selective amnesia on universal shots?

Senior immunologist Seyed Hasnain said the pandemic can be brought under control if 60-70% of the population is vaccinated, which will hopefully establish herd immunity.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine

Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union government’s announcement on Tuesday that the entire population will not be given the Covid-19 shot is a major deviation from its earlier stance, as in one of the first meetings on the vaccination chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, it had clearly stated

“that vaccination must be affordable and universal — no person should be left behind.” It also goes against the declared objective of most developed countries that have already announced universal vaccination.

While the US, Australia and European Union have said they will provide free vaccination to all, some other countries such as the UK and Canada have pre-booked vaccine doses in excess of their population.

Following the meeting chaired by Modi on June 30, the government had issued a statement that mentioned four guiding principles that would form the foundation of the national effort of Covid-19 immunisation.

“First, that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population..,” it said.  

‘Vaccine strategy will leave many susceptible’

“.. second, that vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, i.e. without (the) imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine; third, that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind; and fourth, the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.”

In contrast, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference said: “I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country.” Experts said even though this might be a practical policy from a public health point of view, it would mean that a significant chunk of population will remain susceptible to the disease, its complications and death.

“The government, ideally, without any doubt should go for universal immunisation against Covid-19 because this misplaced policy may dent the pandemic to some degree but will keep claiming individuals,” said a senior government scientist.

Public health expert Oommen John said everyone who is at risk needs to be protected. “India has committed to universal health coverage and Covid-19 is a good opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to ensure every citizen has equal opportunity to be protected from disease without suffering financial hardship.”

Senior immunologist Seyed Hasnain said the pandemic can be brought under control if 60-70% of the population is vaccinated, which will hopefully establish herd immunity. “For that, the government may prioritise those most vulnerable but the government vaccination programme must include those in low income groups.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID vaccine NDA government Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus India
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp