COVID-19: Selective amnesia on universal shots?

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government’s announcement on Tuesday that the entire population will not be given the Covid-19 shot is a major deviation from its earlier stance, as in one of the first meetings on the vaccination chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, it had clearly stated

“that vaccination must be affordable and universal — no person should be left behind.” It also goes against the declared objective of most developed countries that have already announced universal vaccination.

While the US, Australia and European Union have said they will provide free vaccination to all, some other countries such as the UK and Canada have pre-booked vaccine doses in excess of their population.

Following the meeting chaired by Modi on June 30, the government had issued a statement that mentioned four guiding principles that would form the foundation of the national effort of Covid-19 immunisation.

“First, that vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population..,” it said.

‘Vaccine strategy will leave many susceptible’

“.. second, that vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, i.e. without (the) imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine; third, that vaccination must be affordable and universal - no person should be left behind; and fourth, the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology.”

In contrast, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference said: “I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country.” Experts said even though this might be a practical policy from a public health point of view, it would mean that a significant chunk of population will remain susceptible to the disease, its complications and death.

“The government, ideally, without any doubt should go for universal immunisation against Covid-19 because this misplaced policy may dent the pandemic to some degree but will keep claiming individuals,” said a senior government scientist.

Public health expert Oommen John said everyone who is at risk needs to be protected. “India has committed to universal health coverage and Covid-19 is a good opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to ensure every citizen has equal opportunity to be protected from disease without suffering financial hardship.”

Senior immunologist Seyed Hasnain said the pandemic can be brought under control if 60-70% of the population is vaccinated, which will hopefully establish herd immunity. “For that, the government may prioritise those most vulnerable but the government vaccination programme must include those in low income groups.”