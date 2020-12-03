STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LOC turns hot as Pakistan tries to push up winter infiltrations 

A security official said the Pakistani troops are resorting to border ceasefire violations to push militants into J&K and foment trouble.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel carry the mortal remains of sub inspector Paotinsat Guite | Pti

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has turned red hot as Indian and Pakistani troops exchange gunfire and mortar shelling almost on daily which has claimed the lives of at least nine Army and BSF personnel since November 13.

A security official said the Pakistani troops are resorting to border ceasefire violations to push militants into J&K and foment trouble. “By firing on Army and BSF positions along the LoC and international border, the Pakistani troops want to facilitate infiltration of militants before the snow closes the infiltration routes in the Valley.” 

About 250-300 militants are present in the launch pads across the LoC and Pakistan would be making all-out efforts to push as many of them as possible into J&K to foment trouble during the winter months, the official said.

The security apparatus along the entire LoC and IB has been strengthened, he added. “We have further beefed up the counter infiltration grid to foil all infiltration attempts of militants”. Since November 13, the LoC has witnessed near daily clashes with exchange of heavy gunfire and shelling between Indian and 
Pakistani troops. 

BSF sub inspector Paotinsat Guite from Manipur became the latest casualty on Tuesday in Pakistani firing in Rajouri sector. Prior to this, two Army men were killed in Pakistani troops firing and shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. Junior Commissioned Officer Swatantra Singh from  Uttarakhand was martyred in Poonch sector.

Villages along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts saw intense firing of small and medium weapons on November 13. In the day-long firing and shelling, four soldiers, a BSF Sub inspector and six civilians were killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Pakistan LoC Pakistan ceasefire violation mortar shelling Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp