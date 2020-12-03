LOC turns hot as Pakistan tries to push up winter infiltrations 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has turned red hot as Indian and Pakistani troops exchange gunfire and mortar shelling almost on daily which has claimed the lives of at least nine Army and BSF personnel since November 13.

A security official said the Pakistani troops are resorting to border ceasefire violations to push militants into J&K and foment trouble. “By firing on Army and BSF positions along the LoC and international border, the Pakistani troops want to facilitate infiltration of militants before the snow closes the infiltration routes in the Valley.”

About 250-300 militants are present in the launch pads across the LoC and Pakistan would be making all-out efforts to push as many of them as possible into J&K to foment trouble during the winter months, the official said.

The security apparatus along the entire LoC and IB has been strengthened, he added. “We have further beefed up the counter infiltration grid to foil all infiltration attempts of militants”. Since November 13, the LoC has witnessed near daily clashes with exchange of heavy gunfire and shelling between Indian and

Pakistani troops.

BSF sub inspector Paotinsat Guite from Manipur became the latest casualty on Tuesday in Pakistani firing in Rajouri sector. Prior to this, two Army men were killed in Pakistani troops firing and shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. Junior Commissioned Officer Swatantra Singh from Uttarakhand was martyred in Poonch sector.

Villages along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts saw intense firing of small and medium weapons on November 13. In the day-long firing and shelling, four soldiers, a BSF Sub inspector and six civilians were killed.