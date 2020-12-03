MDH spices founder Mahashay Dharampal dies at 97, tributes pour in

By Online Desk

The founder of famous masala brand MDH, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, passed away on Thursday at the age of 97 in New Delhi.

Gulati (97) was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he breathed his last. According to PTI, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest Thursday morning.

Popularly known as "Spice King", Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.

He was born on 27th March, 1923 in Sialkot (Pakistan) and later moved to India after partition.

The iconic businessman started his life as a tonga wala (horse cart puller).

The 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Reacting to the news of his death, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying: "Saddened by the demise of 'Mahashiyan Di Hatti' (MDH) President Shri Dharampal Gulati ji, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan. He was a well-known personality of the Indian industry. His social service activities are also commendable. My condolences to his family and fans."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul."

The founder is also a household as he featured in the advertisments of MDH.

The news of his death drew tributes and condolence messages from many across social media.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Sad to hear about the passing away of 'King of spices' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti #MDH #DharampalGulati @SpicesMdh pic.twitter.com/WBdApCLJIA — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 3, 2020

Shri Mahashay Dharmpal, Owner of #MDHspices passes away at 98.

Legendary guy used to donate 90% of income to charity.

Inspiring journey from a 'Tonga puller' to a Multi Millionaire.

#MahashayDharampalGulati#DharampalGulati #MDH pic.twitter.com/nLNs89hEDV — Brijesh Mathur (@Brijeshmathur83) December 3, 2020

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji was an iconic entrepreneur and an inspiration to many.



Lost everything to partition, came to India with almost nothing and then with hard work and dedication he established one of the most iconic brands of spices.



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/sywo8kcceS — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) December 3, 2020