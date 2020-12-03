STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MDH spices founder Mahashay Dharampal dies at 97, tributes pour in

He was born on 27th March, 1923 in Sialkot (Pakistan) and later moved to India after partition.

Published: 03rd December 2020

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan upon Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Dharampal Gulati during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The founder of famous masala brand MDH, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, passed away on Thursday at the age of 97 in New Delhi.

Gulati (97) was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he breathed his last. According to PTI, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest Thursday morning.

Popularly known as "Spice King", Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.

He was born on 27th March, 1923 in Sialkot (Pakistan) and later moved to India after partition. 

The iconic businessman started his life as a tonga wala (horse cart puller).

The 'Mahashian Di Hatti' (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Reacting to the news of his death, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying: "Saddened by the demise of 'Mahashiyan Di Hatti' (MDH) President Shri Dharampal Gulati ji, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan.  He was a well-known personality of the Indian industry.  His social service activities are also commendable.  My condolences to his family and fans."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul."

The founder is also a household as he featured in the advertisments of MDH.

The news of his death drew tributes and condolence messages from many across social media.

