PM Modi, Amit Shah review internal security scenario at annual DGPs conference

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a virtual briefing on internal security situation, including a detailed brief on the threat posed by Maoists, on the first day of the annual police conference organised virtually by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at its headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Shah also delivered the inaugural address at the event which is being held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. About 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, UTs and central government are taking part in the four-day virtual meet. The chiefs of all the Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and those of the NIA and CBI joined the conference. Both the PM and the Home Minister are scheduled to attend all the sessions.

Presentations were also shown to Modi and Shah on the overall security situation in the country, with a focus on people-friendly initiatives. The home minister applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management. While emphasising on the need to ensure safety and dignity of all citizens, the minister underlined the importance of capacity building of police to deal with emergency situations and disasters.

The PM was given a presentation on the “implementation of recommendations of previous conferences”.

He was also briefed on state response to the LWE on successful interventions, strategies and challenges ahead. Modi and Shah also attended a session that detailed the role of police during the enforcement of national directives and other safety protocols related to Covid-19. At the conference, Shah also awarded medals to 50 police officials for meritorious service to the valiant officers virtually. Three best police stations in the country were also awarded for their efficiency.