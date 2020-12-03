Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will make it mandatory for government job-seekers to give an undertaking through affidavits stating that he or she will refrain from chewing or smoking tobacco. The provision will be implemented in the state from April 1, 2021 in order to discourage the practice of chewing and smoking of tobacco.

During a meeting of Tobacco Control Co-ordination Committee headed by Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh on Tuesday, it was also decided that the shops selling tobacco products cannot sell other edible items such as tea and biscuits. Although the Tobacco Control Act is already in place in Jharkhand but only 150 traders have secured licences.

Moreover, they also provide tea and biscuits at their shops, which is illegal. During the meeting, it was decided that Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan and Hazaribagh would be declared as tobacco -free districts.

“Those in government jobs will have to give an affidavit that they will not consume tobacco in any form,” stated the release by health, education and family welfare department. During the meeting, Singh also directed officials concerned to prohibit banned brands of ‘gutkha’ at the entry points itself and implement it strictly all over the state.

Singh also directed officials to ensure that tobacco products are not sold within the radius of 100 meters from schools and strict action must be taken against the shopkeepers who are violating the rule. In April, the government had imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places in the wake of rising Covid cases.

Provision not new in the country

In the recent years, Rajasthan had sought ‘no smoking’ undertaking in government jobs. In 2014, the State Personnel and Training Department had said applicants should undertake an oath on a paper stating they do not smoke cigarette and chew gutka