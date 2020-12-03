WATCH | Farmers get their own food, refuse lunch provided by Centre during meeting

By Online Desk

On a day when the Centre agreed to hold talks with Punjab leaders and Farmer Unions at Vigyan Bhawan, farmer leaders denied taking the lunch provided by the Central government as a mark of protest.

As per these leaders, they are not accepting food or tea offered by the government unless their demand to repeal the newly passed farms laws is fulfilled.

A farmer leader said, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food".

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food". pic.twitter.com/wYEibNwDlX — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The protesting farmers had asked the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the farm laws as they threatened to block other roads in Delhi and 'take more steps' if it failed to do so.

Meanwhile, ex-Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the 'betrayal' of farmers by the Union government on Thursday.

This was followed by Former Union minister and SAD (Democratic) President Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa announcing that he would be returning his Padma Bhushan award.

The farmers' protest has been gaining heat across the borders of Delhi as large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins demanding Centre to repeal the controversial farm laws.

They are demanding that the government withdraw the farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

