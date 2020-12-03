Will destroy those indulging in Love Jihad, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that all those indulging in forcible religious conversion or committing ‘Love Jihad’ will be destroyed.

Addressing a gathering in his home district Sehore, he said, “this government belongs to everyone, irrespective of caste or religion, there is no discrimination. But let me also be very clear that I’ll break anyone who does anything disgusting with the daughters of our state".

“If anyone indulges in forcible religious conversion or commits Love Jihad, that person will be destroyed,” he maintained.

Earlier, Chouhan had stated at another public gathering that 'Love Jihad' won’t be tolerated in the state.

The state’s home minister Narottam Mishra has announced that the draft of the 'anti-Love Jihad law', the Dharma Swatantraya Bill 2020 is ready and after being cleared by the cabinet, it will be introduced in the next session of Vidhan Sabha slated from December 28.

The home minister had informed as per the draft of the new Religious Freedom Bill, anyone who is convicted for religious conversion through forcible or fraudulent marriage will be punished with up to 10 years in jail, while the religious guru/cleric involved in solemnization of such a marriage could face up to five years in jail.

Recently, another BJP ruled state, Uttar Pradesh had promulgated an ordinance/executive order, as per which religious conversions that use falsehood, force or an incentive, or take place solely for the purpose of marriage will be declared a crime.