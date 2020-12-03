STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will destroy those indulging in Love Jihad, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier, Chouhan had stated at another public gathering that 'Love Jihad' won’t be tolerated in the state.

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that all those indulging in forcible religious conversion or committing ‘Love Jihad’ will be destroyed.

Addressing a gathering in his home district Sehore, he said, “this government belongs to everyone, irrespective of caste or religion, there is no discrimination. But let me also be very clear that I’ll break anyone who does anything disgusting with the daughters of our state".

“If anyone indulges in forcible religious conversion or commits Love Jihad, that person will be destroyed,” he maintained.

Earlier, Chouhan had stated at another public gathering that 'Love Jihad' won’t be tolerated in the state.

The state’s home minister Narottam Mishra has announced that the draft of the 'anti-Love Jihad law', the Dharma Swatantraya Bill 2020 is ready and after being cleared by the cabinet, it will be introduced in the next session of Vidhan Sabha slated from December 28.

The home minister had informed as per the draft of the new Religious Freedom Bill, anyone who is convicted for religious conversion through forcible or fraudulent marriage will be punished with up to 10 years in jail, while the religious guru/cleric involved in solemnization of such a marriage could face up to five years in jail.

Recently, another BJP ruled state, Uttar Pradesh had promulgated an ordinance/executive order, as per which religious conversions that use falsehood, force or an incentive, or take place solely for the purpose of marriage will be declared a crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Love Jihad Hindutva
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp