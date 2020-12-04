14 booked under new anti-conversion law in UP's Mau

By PTI

MAU (UTTAR PRADESH): Fourteen people have been booked under the new anti-conversion law here, police said on Friday.

Shabab Khan aka Rahul (38) and 13 of his acquaintances were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, police said.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday night at the Chiraiyakot Police Station in Mau district following a compliant by a resident of Molnaganj village, ASP, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

According to the complainant, Khan, who is married, allegedly abducted his 27-year-old daughter along with his associates on the eve of her wedding on November 30 with the intent to change her religion, police said.

The state police had made its first arrest under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly, days after a man complained that someone was harassing his daughter in a bid to change her religion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28 had given assent to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions.

The law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.