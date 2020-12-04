STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14 booked under new anti-conversion law in UP's Mau

According to complainant, Khan, who is married, allegedly abducted his 27-year-old daughter along with his associates on the eve of her wedding on November 30 with the intent to change her religion.

Published: 04th December 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MAU (UTTAR PRADESH): Fourteen people have been booked under the new anti-conversion law here, police said on Friday.

Shabab Khan aka Rahul (38) and 13 of his acquaintances were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, police said.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday night at the Chiraiyakot Police Station in Mau district following a compliant by a resident of Molnaganj village, ASP, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

According to the complainant, Khan, who is married, allegedly abducted his 27-year-old daughter along with his associates on the eve of her wedding on November 30 with the intent to change her religion, police said.

The state police had made its first arrest under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly, days after a man complained that someone was harassing his daughter in a bid to change her religion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28 had given assent to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions.

The law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-conversion law Uttar Pradesh Mau
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp