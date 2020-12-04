STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activist Trupti Desai writes to Maharashtra CM over Shirdi temple dress code

The activist also warned that if boards put up for devotees are not taken down by the trust, she and other activists would visit the temple town on December 10 and remove them.

Published: 04th December 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Women rights activist Trupti Desai

Women rights activist Trupti Desai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Trupti Desai on Thursday said she has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to take action against the Shirdi Sai Baba temple trust over its appeal to devotees to dress in a "civilised" manner.

In a video message, the activist also warned that if boards put up for devotees are not taken down by the trust, she and other activists would visit the temple town on December 10 and remove them.

Taking cognisance of complaints that some people come to the shrine in "objectionable" clothes, the trust had put up boards outside the temple premises appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner or as per "Indian culture", when they come for a visit.

"Despite our protest against these boards, the trust has not removed them. If the boards are not removed, we will come to Shirdi and taken them down ourselves on December 10," Desai said in a video message.

The activist said she has written to the chief minister urging him to take action against the trust for putting up such boards, which are an insult to devotees and violate the freedom of expression given in the Constitution.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's chief executive officer Kanhuraj Bagate had already clarified that they have not imposed any dress code on devotees and it was just an appeal.

Around 9,000 devotees visited the temple on Thursday and when their feedback was sought on the content of these boards, none of them took any objection, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trupti Desai Uddhav Thackeray Shirdi Sai Baba temple
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp