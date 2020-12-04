STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chopper scam: SC stays HC order dismissing ED's plea to revoke approver status of Rajiv Saxena

Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

Published: 04th December 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to revoke approver status of businessman Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to Saxena seeking his response on the appeal filed by ED against the high court’s June 8 judgement.

“Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be stay of operation of the impugned order,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for the ED, told the bench that there was a “clear error” on the part of high court as it had said that pardon can be revoked only after he deposes as witness.

“There is a provision in the CrPC that pardon can be withdrawn if he fails to give any evidence,” the bench observed.

The high court, in its verdict, had said that ED''s plea before the trial court for revoking the approver status was not maintainable as his statement under section 306 (4) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had not been recorded.

Section 306 (4) of CrPC provides for recording of statement of an accomplice who has been granted pardon.

The high court had further said that once his statement under section 306 (4) of CrPC is recorded, the ED can again move an application for revoking Saxena''s approver status.

ED had sought revocation of Saxena''s approver status in the high court claiming that he had undertaken to disclose all the facts related to the offence but he was not doing so.

The probe agency had challenged the trial court order, which had refused to revoke Saxena''s approver status, in the high court.

ED, in its plea before the trial court, had said that while seeking pardon, Saxena had said he will make full disclosure of the facts within his knowledge and his statement was recorded in March last year after which he was granted pardon.

The agency had said that Saxena was allowed to be an approver by the trial court subject to his making full and true disclosure of the whole of circumstances within his knowledge relating to the offence.

ED had alleged that Saxena has very strategically withheld and not disclosed full and true facts which were within his knowledge relating to the commission of the offence and has deliberately hidden and fabricated certain documents to shield the other co-accused, which was contrary to the terms of the grant of pardon granted by the trial court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam Rajeev Saxena Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp