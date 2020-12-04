STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: UGC grants six months extension to MPhil, PhD students for thesis submission

The UGC had on April 29 issued guidelines on examination and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Published: 04th December 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted a six-month extension for submission of thesis to MPhil and Phd students in wake of prolonged closure of universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the students were granted extension till December 31.

However, the same has been extended till June 30 now but the tenure of fellowship for PhD and MPhil will remain the same--5 years.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research or experiments in the university laboratories nor they were able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The UGC had on April 29 issued guidelines on examination and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

As per these guidelines, extension of six months was conveyed for MPhil and PhD students who were to submit their dissertation or thesis.

"In view of the above and in the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months for terminal MPhil and PhD students, who were supposed to submit their thesis by December 31, may be granted by the universities till June 30.

"Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences.

However, the tenure of fellowship of MPhil and PhD will be the same (5 years)," he added.

Universities were closed in March in order to contain spread of novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was announced later.

The Centre has permitted phase wise reopening of varsities and colleges for research scholars and final year students while majority teaching learning activities continue to be be done online.

The decision about reopening of varsities and higher educational institutions has been left to state governments.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Grants Commission UGC extension MPhil PhD thesis submission COVID-19
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp