STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild tells media houses not to label protesting farmers 'Khalistanis', 'anti-nationals'

This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism, and such actions compromise the credibility of the media, it said in a statement.

Published: 04th December 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Health camp for farmers at the Singhu border. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

Health camp for farmers at the Singhu border. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday expressed concerns over the news coverage of the farmers' protests in Delhi, saying certain sections of the media were delegitimising the stir by labelling them "Khalistanis" and "anti-nationals" without any evidence.

This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism, and such actions compromise the credibility of the media, it said in a statement.

"The Editors Guild of India is concerned about the news coverage of the farmers' protest in the national capital, wherein certain sections of the media have been labelling them as 'Khalistanis', 'anti-nationals', and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof," the EGI said.

The body also advised media organisations to be fair and balanced in reporting the protests.

"EGI advises media organisations to display fairness, objectivity and balance in reporting farmers' protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves.

Media should not be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity," the statement issued by EGI president Seema Mustafa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild of India Farmers protest Farmers Delhi Chalo
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp