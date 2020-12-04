Maharashtra man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake
The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, an official said.
Published: 04th December 2020 10:35 PM
NAGPUR: A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpur's Umred area, police said.
Umred police registered a case of accidental death.