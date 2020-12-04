STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghalaya Police recovers 1,525 kg explosives after two days of raids, six held

District Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Palecha said they were trying to find out the source of the consignment, the place and people it was to be delivered, and the purpose.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, Meghalaya Police recovered 1,525 kg explosives and 6,000 detonators, and arrested six persons in connection with the case.

The recovery was made from two different places in the state’s East Jaintia Hills after two days of raids.

The police said 250 kg of explosives (2,000 gelatin sticks), 1,000 detonators, and eight rolls of fuse concealed in 10 cartons were recovered from an SUV during an operation. Two persons, who were travelling in the car, were also arrested.

Later, based on the duo’s statements, the police raided a place and recovered 51 cartons with 1,275 kg explosive (10,200 gelatin sticks), 5,000 detonators, and eight rolls of the fuse.

“Initially, two persons were arrested. Based on their statements, four more were arrested. A case has been registered and our investigation is on,” the police said.

“We have subjected the accused persons to interrogation. Everything should be clear after investigation,” he said.

Meghalaya Police East Jaintia Hills gelatin sticks detonators
Comments(1)

  • Victor
    Will they name China at least now?
    1 day ago reply
