STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Southern Naval Command conducts 'Operation Demonstration'

The event showcased the potent capability of Indian Navy and provided an insight into operations at sea.

Published: 04th December 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Daredevil skills and daring armed operations were on display here on Friday at the Southern Naval Command's Operations Demonstration (Op Demo), organised as part of Navy Week-2020 celebrations.

The event showcased the potent capability of Indian Navy and provided an insight into operations at sea.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the event was conducted inside Ernakulam Channel, Kochi instead of the usual Rajendra Maidan frontage.

The event was witnessed by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, along with other invited dignitaries and some select personnel of SNC from the naval jetty of INS Venduruthy.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by the programme brochure being delivered to the Chief Guest, a Defence release said here.

The two-hour-long demonstration included special operations by MARCOS from air and water, simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters, including SAR (Search and Rescue) and 'Slithering Ops' demo .

Eight ships of the SNC undertook various demonstrations, including simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship.

The highlight of the day was the fast-paced Special Forces operations undertaken by the MARCOS, who displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation, it said.

In addition, specially trained sniffer dogs of the Navys Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to later dispose off safely, the release said.

A contingent of 30 men from INS Dronacharya performed a 'continuity drill', showing skills in weapon handling.

The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony, after which all naval ships in the harbour were simultaneously illuminated These events mark the beginning of activities leading to yearlong celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated till December 16, 2021, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navy Week Indian Navy Southern Naval Command
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp