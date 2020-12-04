STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC cadres will be skinned if they don't mend ways: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

"Joy Bangla" was a battle cry that was used by warriors of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the creation of Banglaesh.

Published: 04th December 2020

By PTI

JOKA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday warned TMC workers to mend their ways or else they will be beaten up and "skinned" on streets, comments the state's ruling party termed "vicious" and said he should be boycotted by the media and politicians.

While addressing a "Cha Chakra" (Chat over a cup of tea) on the south-west fringes of the city bordering South 24 Parganas district, Ghosh lashed out at the TMC, accusing it of trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, with its cadre using slogans like "Joy Bangla".

"TMC leaders have problems with slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They are more comfortable with slogans like 'Joy Bangla'. This is a conspiracy by the TMC to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

The TMC has opposed CAA with this very intention so that persecuted religious minorities...refugees can't get Indian citizenship.

"We will never allow West Bengal to turn into Bangladesh," Ghosh asserted.

While referring to alleged attacks on BJP workers by the TMC, Ghosh warned activists of the state's ruling party of dire consequences if they did not mend their ways.

"There's still time to mend your ways, or else you people will be beaten up in the middle of the road.

I will skin them. Go, tell the local TMC leader I will strip him naked in the middle of a road and nobody will save him," Ghosh asserted.

The combative BJP leader acknowledged he did not speak like a sophisticated Bengali "bhadralok".

"Yes, but I am not a coward. If my party workers are beaten up, I will beat those who have beaten them up, too." Reacting to Ghosh's comments, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the BJP leader was taking the political discourse to a "new low" every day.

"We don't like to make a comment on nasty and filthy remarks made by the BJP state president. He is taking the level of state politics to a new low every day. He should be boycotted both by the media and the political class," he said.

