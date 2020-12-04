STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Under pressure to repay loan, farmer kills self in UP

The farmer, Suresh from Dhulla village under Nidhauli Kalan police station area, had been missing for the past three days and his body was found floating in a canal on Friday, they said.

Published: 04th December 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

ETAH: A 45-year-old farmer allegedly killed himself here after an employee of the bank he had taken a loan from threatened to attach his property for failing to repay it, police said on Friday.

The farmer, Suresh from Dhulla village under Nidhauli Kalan police station area, had been missing for the past three days and his body was found floating in a canal on Friday, they said.

According to Suresh's family, he had taken a loan of Rs 4 to 5 lakh from the bank some years ago but had not been able to repay it due to bad harvest, the police said.

The family said a bank staffer visited him a few days ago and threatened to attach his house if he did not repay the loan.

ALSO READ: Farmer unions to intensify agitation against farm laws, call Bharat bandh on December 8

Suresh had been under pressure ever since and committed suicide by jumping into the canal, they added.

Suresh's body was found near Athrara village, his brother Jagdish said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP farmers suicide UP Farmers protest
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp