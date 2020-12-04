UP legislative council graduates' constituency poll: BJP leaders try to enter counting centre

By PTI

JHANSI: Alleging anomalies in the counting of votes in the election for UP legislative council member from the Allahabad-Jhansi division graduates' constituency, some BJP workers on Friday had heated exchanges with police here, said officials.

Some local BJP leaders and workers also tried to barge into the counting centre, they alleged.

The incident took place at about 1.30 pm when BJP's Jhansi district president Mukesh Mishra along with Pradeep Saravagi and other local leaders and workers, tried to enter the counting centre, alleging discrepancies in the counting but were prevented by the police, an eyewitness said.

As the police removed them from the spot, city BJP MLAs Ravi Sharma and Jawahar Rajput and others workers sat on a dharna outside the centre, demanding recounting of votes, alleging that the BJP votes were counted for the SP candidate.

Samajwadi Party district president Mahesh Kahsyap, who too sat on a dharna with party leaders there, alleged the BJP leaders were trying to loot ballot boxes from the counting centre and indulged in hooliganism after realising their impending defeat in the election.

He said SP candidate Man Singh Yadav was leading in of the priority votes, leaving BJP candidate Yagyadutt Sharma behind.

Jhansi's Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said some persons did try to enter the counting centre but they were prevented from doing it and removed from there.

"There was no hindrance in counting which is going on," he said.

Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, alleged in a tweet that BJP leader Pradeep Sarawagi attacked city SP Vivek Tripathi and held his collar.

The party also tagged a video of the incident and demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

Votes were cast on December 1 for the elections of Uttar Pradesh legislative council's members from five graduates' constituencies and six teachers' constituencies in the state.

The electors for these constituencies happen to be only graduates and teachers respectively residing in those territorial divisions.

The votes were counted on Friday.