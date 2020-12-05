STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36 British MPs support farmers' protest, write to foreign secretary Dominic Raab

Published: 05th December 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Labour MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi (Photo | Twitter/@TanDhesi)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Led by Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, a Punjab origin Labour MP, 36 British lawmakers have written to the foreign secretary Dominic Raab seeking the intervention of the government on the farmers' issue in India. 

The letter also urges the British government to communicate its concerns to the Modi government and call for an urgent meeting to address the situation.

In the letter dated December 3, Dhesi wrote, "Over the last month a number of MPs would have written to you and the Indian High Commission in London about the impact to the three new Indian laws on exploiting farmers and those dependent on farming in India. The introduction of these new laws by the Indian Government (Centre) have despite  the coronavirus, triggered widespread farmers' protests across  the country for failing to protect farmers from exploitation and to ensure fair prices for their produce."

"This in an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to Punjab, although it also heavily impacts on other Indian states. Many Sikhs and Punjabis have taken this matter up with their MPs as they are directly affected with family members and ancestral land in the Punjab. Being famous as "India’s Bread Basket" many Punjabis rely on farming for their existence. Therefore these new laws present the Punjabis with a  huge problem with some describing it as a "Death Warrant", the letter further read.

Dhesi also tweeted: Many constituents, especially those emanating from the Punjab, have contacted MPs to express solidarity with the farmers opposing farmers Bill 2020 in India."

In another tweet, he said, "Following our October meet, further discussions and given strong sense of injustice felt by many constituents, cross-party letter from British MPs has been sent to the Foreign Secretary."

