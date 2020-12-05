STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50.33 per cent turnout in third phase of DDC polls in J&K

J&K State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said overall poll percentage for the third phase of DDC polls for 33 seats in J&K stood at 50.33per cent.

Published: 05th December 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

West Pakistani refugees celebrate after casting their votes during the third phase of the DDC elections, at Chak Jafar village in Jammu, on Friday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The  third phase of polling for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday witnessed 50.33 per cent voting while a candidate of J&K Apni Party was injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

J&K State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said overall poll percentage for the third phase of DDC polls for 33 seats in J&K stood at 50.33per cent. “Kashmir recorded 31.61 per cent voting while Jammu recorded 68.88 per cent voting. Overall poll percentage for third phase in J&K stood at 50.33 per cent,” he said.

The first phase of the 8-phase DDC polls in J&K had witnessed 51.7 per cent and the second phase recorded 48.62 per cent voting. Militants shot at and injured Anees ul Islam Ganai, who is J&K Apni Party candidate in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the voters in some booths in Ganderbal’s Gutlibagh area voted in favour and against Article 370 besides the normal vote for development. Niyaz Ahmad Khan, a businessman, said, “Besides development, our vote is against Article 370 revocation. We want out special status back and hope that our elected representative will fight for its restoration.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp