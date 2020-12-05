50.33 per cent turnout in third phase of DDC polls in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The third phase of polling for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday witnessed 50.33 per cent voting while a candidate of J&K Apni Party was injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

J&K State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said overall poll percentage for the third phase of DDC polls for 33 seats in J&K stood at 50.33per cent. “Kashmir recorded 31.61 per cent voting while Jammu recorded 68.88 per cent voting. Overall poll percentage for third phase in J&K stood at 50.33 per cent,” he said.

The first phase of the 8-phase DDC polls in J&K had witnessed 51.7 per cent and the second phase recorded 48.62 per cent voting. Militants shot at and injured Anees ul Islam Ganai, who is J&K Apni Party candidate in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the voters in some booths in Ganderbal’s Gutlibagh area voted in favour and against Article 370 besides the normal vote for development. Niyaz Ahmad Khan, a businessman, said, “Besides development, our vote is against Article 370 revocation. We want out special status back and hope that our elected representative will fight for its restoration.”