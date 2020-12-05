Advisory to private TV channels to adhere to ASCI guidelines on online gaming

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels to adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines for advertisers and broadcasters online gaming and fantasy sports.

“Concerns were expressed that such advertisements appear to be misleading, do not correctly convey to the consumers the financial and other risks associated thereof, are not in strict conformity with Advertising Code laid down under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995...,” it said.

The ministry asked broadcasters to adhere to the guidelines which include no gaming advertisement may depict any person under the age of 18 years engaged in online gaming for money.