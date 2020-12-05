Chargesheet against Mukul Roy: We have no faith in CID, says BJP's Soumitra Khan

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Soumitra Khan hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a chargesheet against party's vice president Mukul Roy in the murder case of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas.

"Mamata's officials in CID just want to trap BJP leaders. We are not scared at all. We will remove Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister and get Abhishek Banerjee jailed. The case is 100% false as we have no faith in CID," said Soumitra Khan.

The CID today filed supplementary chargesheet in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case at Ranaghat Court in Nadia district, mentioning BJP Vice President Mukul Roy's name.

Krishanganj TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia in February this year.