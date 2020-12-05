STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chargesheet against Mukul Roy: We have no faith in CID, says BJP's Soumitra Khan

The CID today filed supplementary chargesheet in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case at Ranaghat Court in Nadia district, mentioning BJP Vice President Mukul Roy's name.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP leader Soumitra Khan. (Photo| ANI)

Bengal BJP leader Soumitra Khan. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Soumitra Khan hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a chargesheet against party's vice president Mukul Roy in the murder case of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas.

"Mamata's officials in CID just want to trap BJP leaders. We are not scared at all. We will remove Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister and get Abhishek Banerjee jailed. The case is 100% false as we have no faith in CID," said Soumitra Khan.

The CID today filed supplementary chargesheet in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case at Ranaghat Court in Nadia district, mentioning BJP Vice President Mukul Roy's name.

Krishanganj TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia in February this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy Soumitra Khan Satyajit Biswas murder
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp