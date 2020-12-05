STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat High Court judge dies of cardiac arrest during COVID-19 treatment

Justice GR Udhwani, who had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, died at SAL Hospital due to complications arising out of the infection.

Published: 05th December 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court died following a cardiac arrest on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital here, a doctor said.

Justice G R Udhwani (59), who had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, died at SAL Hospital due to complications arising out of the infection, the doctor said.

He died in the morning, days after he was admitted to the hospital on November 22 in a critical condition, Dr Divyang Dalwadi, a critical care expert of the hospital, said.

"He had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, and was admitted to the hospital with severe lung infection. He was also suffering from hypothyroidism," the doctor said.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7 am on Saturday and was declared dead at 7.40 am," Dalwadi said.

He had been on ventilator support since December 3 after his oxygen requirement increased, and was administered Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections and plasma therapy during the course of treatment, the doctor said.

Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as the Additional Judge of Gujarat High Court on November 12, 2012, after being appointed as the Registrar General between June 2011 and November 2012.

He was confirmed as Permanent Judge on July 10, 2014.

Justice Udhwani had joined the legal profession in 1987 and practised in the high court before being appointed as a judge in city civil court in February 1997.

He had also served as Gujarat High Court registrar on two occasions, first as registrar (legal) and then as registrar (infrastructure and IT).

Before that, he had served as in-charge Registrar General of Gujarat High Court between February and June 2011.

He was then elevated to the post of additional judge of the high court.

In his career spanning over three decades, Justice Udhwani had also served as an additional judge of special POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) court in 2003.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Gujarat HC COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp