Maharashtra: Fireman dies after inhaling hazardous chemical fumes

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old fireman died after he accidentally inhaled fumes of some hazardous chemical during a firefighting operation at a company in Navi Mumbai's Taloja early on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Balu Ramu Deshmukh, belonged to the fire brigade from Ambarnath in Thane district, he said.

He was carrying out the firefighting operation along with others after a blaze erupted around 12.15 am at the company that manufactures material for pharmaceutical industry, the official said.

"Short circuit triggered the fire. As there was a huge stock of chemicals, including that of methanol, at the unit, the fire spread quickly. After being alerted, the personnel of fire brigades from Navi Mumbai, CIDCO, MIDC reached the spot," he said.

The fire brigade staff from Ambarnath also came to the site to help, the official added.

"However, during the firefighting operation Deshmukh inhaled fumes of a hazardous chemical, after which he complained of dizziness. He was then rushed to a private hospital in nearby Kamothe locality, where he died during treatment around 4.30 am," he said.

The fire was brought under control by around 7 am, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Taloja Police Station in this connection, the official said, adding that a probe was on.