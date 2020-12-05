Nearly half of total Covid deaths in Uttarakhand recorded in last 2 months

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nearly half of the total deaths in Uttarakhand due to Covid-19 infection have taken place in the last two months, revealed official data.

On October 4 (six months into the outbreak), the total number of deaths in the state were 652. Afterwards, the toll due to the pandemic has spiked to 1,273.

Anoop Nautiyal, an analyst based in Dehradun said, "The rising toll in the last two months is a worrying sign. We, as a society, government, and people, need to put in collective efforts to negate the effect of this pandemic. More precautions and preventive measures are needed to check the spread."

The state recorded 618 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand shot up to 76,893.

As usual, Dehradun has been leasing in the surfacing of new cases as well as overall count to date. Out of a total of 618 Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, 239 were in Dehradun, followed by 93 in Nainital, 48 in Haridwar, 40 in Chamoli, 39 in Almora, 34 in Pauri, 33 in Pithoragarh, 21 in Udham Singh Nagar, 20 in Tehri, 18 in Uttarkashi, 13 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag, and seven in Champawat.

According to data till November, Dehradun has 36% of the total coronavirus cases in the state. While the average of cases per lakh stood at 29 in the state, Dehradun has 59 cases per lakh.

The hill state registered a total of 3,335 cases between November 19 and November 25. Out of this, 1,214 cases are in Dehradun which makes it 36% of total cases followed by Haridwar (352) with 11%, Nainital (350) with 10%, Pauri (264) with 8%, Pithoragarh (252) with 8%, Chamoli (224) with 7%, Udham Singh Nagar (204) with 6%, Tehri (114) with 3%, Almora (92) with 3%, Rudraprayag (82), Uttarkashi (69), Champawat (64) and Bageshwar (54) each contributing 2%.

