No classes for 1-8 standard students in Madhya Pradesh schools till March 31

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended classes for Standard 1 to 8 in the state till March 31, 2021 – owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made following a review meeting of the School Education Department chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday.

“There will be no classes for Class I to VIII in the state till March 31. The upcoming academic session will start from April 1, 2021. Classes I to VIII will be evaluated on the basis of project work. Board exams will be held for Class X and XII and their classes will begin soon. Social distancing and other precautions will be fully observed in the classrooms. Students of Class IX and XI will be called to school for one or two days in a week,” the CM said.

The CM further said that school uniforms will be prepared by self-help groups in the state and they will also purchase clothes for the uniforms.

He added that year-wise detailed action plan should be made for 10,000 high-quality schools to be opened in the state in the next three years.

Chouhan further directed that guest teachers who teach well should be hired in the same school next year as well. There should also be a provision for a hike in honorarium every year.

Private schools which remained closed due to Covid, should not charge any fee other than tuition fees for that period. This order should be strictly enforced, he said,

Further, under the new education policy, KG-I and KG-II classes will commence in 1500 government schools in the state in the first phase.