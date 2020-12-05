Rajasthan cops go for stolen buffalo's DNA test to settle ownership dispute

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: To find out the real owner of a stolen buffalo, the Rajasthan Police has taken a unique approach -- taking a sample of the buffalo's DNA for a test in Nagaur district.

In this curious case, the two sides are asserting their rights over the buffalo and both have been fighting for its ownership for the past four months.

In a report submitted to the police in August, Himmatram , a resident of Panchala Siddha, claimed that he was a farm labourer who works for one Rekharam Jat, another resident of the same village. Himmatram asserted that he left his three-year-old buffalo to graze near a farm on August 24, 2020. The buffalo did not return home even in the evening.

"We were looking for the animal when the neighbour told us that the buffalo was grazing near Kantia. When we reached the spot, our buffalo was grazing there. However, Jalaram Jat, a resident of Kantia, claimed it was his buffalo leading to the dispute", according to the report submitted by Himmatram.

Himmatram has also alleged that Jalaram had forcibly taken possession of his buffalo and his family members had thrashed him recently. On the other side, Jalaram alleges that the buffalo belongs to his family and they bought it from one Baburam for Rs 10,000. He said even the villagers have been seeing this buffalo at their home for a long time.

"Despite all this, Himmatram has been asserting his authority over the buffalo for a long time, which is completely wrong. Himmatram is lying. The investigation will reveal the truth", Jalaram has reportedly told the local police.

In such a situation, the police were forced to get a DNA test of the buffalo who has triggered this strange tug-of-war. Nagaur SP Shweta Dhankar said that the two parties were counselled a couple of times but both are not ready to give up their claims.

"Both are staking their rights on this buffalo and that's why we decided to go in for the DNA test so that the situation can become clear. The sample has been taken for DNA testing. If needed, samples of the said buffalo's mother will also be taken. Thus, its real owner will be traced", SP Shweta Dhankar added.

Hopefully, the DNA test of the animal will finally settle who gets to own the much-coveted buffalo.