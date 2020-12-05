RJD leaders cry foul of RSS chief’s two-day visit to Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s opposition, led by the RJD, questioned the “secularism” of CM Nitish Kumar over the two-day visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the state from Friday.

The RSS chief has come here to chair a field-level meeting of the All India Executive Board of RSS functionaries at the Saraswati Keshav Vidya Mandir in Patna from Saturday to Sunday.

The RJD and the Congress said the RSS chief’s visit soon after the formation of an NDA government in the state might part of a “hidden political agenda” of the BJP and the RSS in the Bihar state.

NDA leaders, meanwhile, termed the opposition’s statements as “illogical” and result of “frustration” from the recent election defeat. They said the RSS chief is free to go tp any place in the country.

According to sources, the executive council meeting will be attended by 40 RSS workers from Bihar and Jharkhand. Besides Mohan Bhagwat, senior RSS leaders like Bhaiyyaji Joshi will also be present.