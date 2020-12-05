Saradha scam: Leaders from Congress, CPM, TMC given crores, claims mastermind Sudipta Sen

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sudipta Sen, the alleged mastermind of Saradha chit fund scam, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing several Congress, CPM, and a disgruntled TMC MLA of taking money from him.

In his letter, Sen alleged that the leaders took a huge amount of money ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore from him.

The accused of the Rs 25,000 crore scam alleged that Left Front chairman Biman Bose took Rs 2 crore from him.

Mentioning the name of Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC MLA who stepped down from the state cabinet recently amid murmurs that he might join the BJP, Sen in the letter said the turncoat lawmaker took Rs 6 crore from him.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is accused of taking Rs 6 crore and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty Rs 9 crore from Sen.

Sen, in his letter, requested the CBI to probe into the scam and the West Bengal Police to take necessary action against those whose name he mentioned.

The development raised the eyebrows of many in Bengal's political circle. Many suspect the hands of political players behind Sen's letter as it is written at a time when Bengal is witnessing an electoral slugfest ahead of the Assembly election.