STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saradha scam: Leaders from Congress, CPM, TMC given crores, claims mastermind Sudipta Sen

Many suspect the hands of political players behind Sen's letter as it is written at a time when Bengal is witnessing an electoral slugfest ahead of the Assembly election.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sudipta Sen, the alleged mastermind of Saradha chit fund scam (

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sudipta Sen, the alleged mastermind of Saradha chit fund scam, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing several Congress, CPM, and a disgruntled TMC MLA of taking money from him. 

In his letter, Sen alleged that the leaders took a huge amount of money ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore from him.

The accused of the Rs 25,000 crore scam alleged that Left Front chairman Biman Bose took Rs 2 crore from him.

Mentioning the name of Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC MLA who stepped down from the state cabinet recently amid murmurs that he might join the BJP, Sen in the letter said the turncoat lawmaker took Rs 6 crore from him.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is accused of taking Rs 6 crore and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty Rs 9 crore from Sen.

Sen, in his letter, requested the CBI to probe into the scam and the West Bengal Police to take necessary action against those whose name he mentioned.

The development raised the eyebrows of many in Bengal's political circle. Many suspect the hands of political players behind Sen's letter as it is written at a time when Bengal is witnessing an electoral slugfest ahead of the Assembly election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saradha scam TMC CPM Biman Bose Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp