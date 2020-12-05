Woman fends off rape attempt, assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 21-year-old woman was thrashed and her clothes torn off by a man when she resisted his attempt to rape her in Bhopa village of the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused identified as Gaurav has been booked, police said.

According to the police, Gaurav forcibly entered the woman's house when she was alone and tried to rape her.

When she resisted, he physically assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, they said.