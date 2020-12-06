STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arnab Goswami ignored Anvay Naik's suicide threat: Charge sheet

In a related development, Goswami again moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday, seeking a direction to the lower court not to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The charge sheet filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment of suicide case claims that they did not heed interior designer Anvay Naik's threat to end his life if his dues were not paid.

In a related development, Goswami again moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday, seeking a direction to the lower court not to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

The charge sheet, filed by the police at Alibaug sessions court in neighbouring Raigad district on Friday, also claimed that Naik, under stress due to non-payment of dues, killed his mother Kumud before hanging himself.

Besides Goswami, the other two accused who are named in the charge sheet are Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda.

"The victim (Naik) had told them (accused) that he would commit suicide if they don't pay his dues. However, the accused ignored his threat and told him to do whatever he wants," the charge sheet said.

"The accused didn't pay his dues, which caused mental stress to Naik. He first strangulated his mother, thinking that she might land in trouble as she was also a partner in his business," it said.

Naik then wrote a suicide note and hanged himself, the charge sheet added.

Police said that they have relied on the purported suicide note as the "dying declaration".

Naik's handwriting has been matched with the writing in the suicide note, police said.

The firms of Goswami, Sheikh and Sarda allegedly owed Naik's company Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd Rs 83 lakh, Rs four crore and Rs 55 lakh, respectively.

The sessions court is expected to take cognisance of the charge sheet on December 16, said Rahul Agarwal, advocate for one of the accused.

The police have invoked IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 109 (punishment for abetment) in the charge sheet that runs into 1,914 pages.

On Saturday, Goswami moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Alibaug court not to take cognizance of the charge sheet.

He alleged that the police filed it knowing fully well that he had filed an application in the high court seeking a stay to the filing of charge sheet only on Thursday.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that he had ordered a fresh probe in the case -- closed by the police earlier -- following a complaint by Adnya Naik, Anvay Naik's daughter.

Goswami, Sheikh and Sarda were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4, but they got bail from the Supreme Court on November 11.

In his plea filed in the HC on Thursday, Goswami also sought transfer of the probe to the CBI or other independent agency.

He accused the Maharashtra government of pursuing vendetta against him because of his work as a TV journalist.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, questioned the Shiv-Sena-NCP-Congress government's decision to file a charge sheet despite the Supreme Court's observations while granting bail to Goswami and others.

"Isn't this a mockery of Supreme Court's judgment? Are they again trying to suppress personal liberty?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic TV Arnab Goswami Anvay Naik Bombay High Court
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp