STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faces party workers' ire for not visiting part of constituency since LS polls

An agitated BJP activist said that trouble began when one of the workers could not initially meet Locket Chatterjee due to security reasons.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee faced protests from a section of party workers on Sunday for allegedly not visiting Polba area in her Hooghly constituency in West Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The agitated workers expressed their ire during a party meeting in the area.

Chatterjee, who pacified the BJP activists, later said, "Such disputes occur in a family and get resolved."

"I have been constantly visiting various areas in my constituency since last year's elections. I am a grassroots-level political worker," she said.

An agitated BJP activist said that trouble began when one of the workers could not initially meet the MP due to security reasons.

"We had been waiting for days to communicate certain issues to her but did not get a chance. She hadn't visited our area since the 2019 elections. Today, we decided we should seek an audience with Locket di," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Locket Chatterjee West Bengal BJP MP Polba Hooghly Constituency
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp