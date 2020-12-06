STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP made attempts to topple my government, says Gehlot; opposition party rubbishes claim

The BJP hit back, saying Gehlot has failed to run the government and is frustrated and making unreasonable allegations.

Published: 06th December 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP was making renewed attempts to topple his government, nearly four months after the Congress battled dissidence by his deputy Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs.

The BJP hit back, saying Gehlot has failed to run the government and is frustrated and making unreasonable allegations.

Claiming that the BJP was going to start the "game" once again with money power, Gehlot said Congress MLAs had to stay in hotels for 34 days to save his government in July when Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the chief minister.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple its government in the state, a charge rejected by the opposition party.

Addressing a virtual function to inaugurate a party office in Sirohi's Shivganj, Gehlot alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in presence of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Zafar Islam, BJP's Rajya Sabha member, had at that time met Congress MLAs and assured them of toppling the government while asking them to keep patience.

"Ajay Maken, who stayed with us in a hotel for 34 days, knows what was happening in Rajasthan. Zafar Islam, who has now become a Rajya Sabha member and had played a key role in Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, was also at a meeting which lasted for an hour," Gehlot claimed.

"This is how the entire game was played. Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Avinash Paden, Venugopal, all came and sat here and took decisions to terminate our people and leaders. Only after this, the government could be saved. BJP is doing this conspiracy everywhere. People now say that Maharashtra is the next target. Do not know what will happen. They are going to restart the same in Rajasthan again, this is their thought," he claimed.

Reacting to Gehlot's claims, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "It is regrettable, unfortunate, that despite being the chief minister of the state, without having any proof, he took name of Home Minister of India Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which is beyond political dignity."

He went on to add, "Today the statement of the chief minister of Rajasthan is clear that this government has failed to rule for two years and a mental deviation is seen in the statements of Ashok Gehlot. I think Gehlot has lost his morale and moral courage."

In July, a feud between the chief minister and Pilot came out in the open after the latter along with 18 other MLAs revolted against Gehlot's leadership which led to a political crisis for nearly a month.

Pilot, then the deputy chief minister, and two ministers in his camp were dropped from the Gehlot cabinet on July 14.

During the crisis, the MLAs of Gehlot camp were lodged in a hotel here and later shifted to Jaisalmer.

It came to an end when Pilot and other MLAs met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and a committee of three members was set up by the AICC to look into their grievances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Congress Sachin Pilot BJP
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp