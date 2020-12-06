STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP should give account of Ram temple donations: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP should give an account of donations collected for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the BJP should give an account of donations collected for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He made the statement while talking to reporters here.

"They (BJP) should first give the account of money they had collected (as donations) after performing 'shila pujan' (foundation stone-laying ceremony) in the past," Baghel said in response to a query over BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal's demand that the state government should donate Rs 101 crore for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Reacting to Baghel's remark, Agrawal told PTI, "They (Congress leaders) don't have any right to ask for an account as they haven't made any contribution in Ram Mandir construction."

