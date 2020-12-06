Fire in building in Ahmedabad, no casualty; ATM, shops damaged

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A massive fire broke out on two shopping floors of a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said, adding that a bank ATM and over two dozen shops were damaged.

The fire is suspected to have started from a tea shop and spread on the ground and first floors of the Shyam Shikhar Complex having 28 shops in Bapunagar locality around 7 am, additional chief fire officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

Apart from the two floors comprising shops, including of mobile phones and accessories, the complex also has some residential floors.

"No injury or loss of life was reported," Bhatt said.

More than 12 firefighters were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours, the official said.

"Experts from a Forensic Science Laboratory are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, though primarily it appeared that the blaze erupted from a tea shop," the official said.

A bank ATM located in the building was destroyed in the fire.

Front portions of several shops were also gutted as their shutters were closed, he said.

The shops are being opened to determine the exact damage, he added.