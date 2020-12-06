STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt always thinks of farmers' betterment, I stand with BJP: MP Sunny Deol on new farm laws

Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol posted a picture of his statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Sunday said that he stands with his party and with farmers. He also said that the central government always thinks of the betterment of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Deol posted a picture of his statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

"I request the whole world that it is matter between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," he said.

"Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," he added.

Reportedly, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was espousing the cause of Khalistan under the garb of standing up for the protesting farmers. Sidhu caught national attention during the farmers' protests when a video of his conversation with policeman in Haryana went viral.

The protesting farmers have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past 11 days now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences. Next round of talks between farmer leaders and central government is scheduled on December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

