'Laal Salam' is over while 'Vande Mataram' thrives: BJP President JP Nadda in Uttarakhand

On the third day of his four-day visit to the state, JP Nadda met with BJP workers, social media volunteers and senior party members.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:45 PM

BJP chief JP Nadda.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: At a meeting with Uttarakhand state party workers in Dehradun, BJP national President JP Nadda on Sunday said that he has replied 'Vande Mataram' to all those people who urged him to say 'Laal Salam'. 

''People asked me say 'Laal Salam' and I used to tell them that I will say 'Vande Matram'. Now see 'Laal Salam' is moving to meet its end while those who recited 'Vande Matram' are moving forward. No one can stop the just and truth," said Nadda during his meet with party workers.

On the third day of his four-day visit to the state, JP Nadda met with BJP workers, social media volunteers and senior party members.

He further said that "the BJP is the only party which works on 'ideology' and not based on some caste, religion or any other discriminatory criteria like other parties do."

The BJP President is on a 120 days journey to various Indian states as part of the party campaigning. 

"Our strength is our dedicated workers who work hard on every level, even at the booth levels where the real voters are. It is our collective effort which makes the party different. While many parties are based on one family, the BJP is one big family initself," said the national president of the BJP.

He further added that "everyone has to work as unit to realize the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which is to take the country and the party to the pinnacle of progress and strength."

Praising Modi, he said that "PM is tirelessly working for underprivileged of the country while the Congress is talking of bringing Article 370 back."

"They said this in Bihar elections and people gave them a befitting reply. Their leaders like Shashi Tharoor go to Lahore and praise Pakistan. You can see for yourself how Congress thinks and acts," added Nadda. 

