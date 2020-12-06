Mamata government will fall before Assembly polls if Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP: Arjun Singh

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: BJP Member of Parliament Arjun Singh has said that if disgruntled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joins his party then the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government will fall before 2021 Assembly polls.

"If Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP then this government will fall before the election. By this, I mean many people will leave the party (TMC)," Singh told reporters here on Saturday.

Adhikari had resigned as the transport, irrigation and water resources minister on November 27.

For several months, Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have the party's name or symbol.

According to sources, several meetings were also conducted between TMC MP Sougata Roy and Adhikari to put to an end all the grudges which he had against the TMC Party. However, all of them "remained inconclusive," they said.