STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Neither spineless nor a traitor to farmers like you Badals, says Punjab CM

The Badals, who were totally cornered over their betrayal of the farmers, had clearly pressed all the panic buttons in their desperation to cover up their brazen treachery, said the Chief Minister.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Terming Sukhbir Badal's latest tirade against him as 'utter buffoonery', Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said no ED cases had ever stopped him from fighting for his people, nor was he spineless or a traitor to farmers like the Badals.

The Badals, who were totally cornered over their betrayal of the farmers, had clearly pressed all the panic buttons in their desperation to cover up their brazen treachery, said the Chief Minister, in a scathing reaction to Sukhbir's remarks on ED cases against his family and his allegations of `surrender to blackmail.'

Such is their level of despair that Sukhbir even stooped to undermining the Pakistani threat to the security of Punjab and the nation, said Captaining Amarinder, terming it a betrayal to the security forces battling the enemy at the borders every day at the cost of their lives, according to an official release.

"Have you and your Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) become so power-hungry that you have even closed your eyes to the threat posed by the Pakistanis to our security? Are you saying that all those arms, ammunition and drones our brave security forces have captured along the Punjab border are no danger?" he asked while adding that it seemed that Sukhbir had totally 'lost' it.

As for the ED cases, the Chief Minister asked Sukhbir, "What is new about the ED cases against me or my family that I should suddenly start trembling?" He and his family had been fighting ED and other cases for years, he pointed out, adding that not one of these cases had ever stopped him from risking everything for his people.

In a scathing response to the SAD president's allegation that he (the Chief Minister) had "surrendered to BJP's blackmail", Captain Amarinder quipped, "Do you even know the meaning of blackmail?" "It was you and your party who had been pandering to BJP's interests and giving in to their pressure as their allies all these years," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "Had I succumbed to so-called blackmail, I would not have brought the amendment Bills in the state Assembly but, like Delhi CM, would have notified the central laws long ago." So stop lying and misleading the people, he said, adding that nobody was going to be taken in by these falsehoods of the Akalis, whose double-speak on the Farm Laws and the farmers' issues had been exposed more than once. "Whose blackmail did you surrender to when you did a U-turn over the state amendment Bills after backing them in Vidhan Sabha?" he asked Sukhbir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Badal Amarinder Singh Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp