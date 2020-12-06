Never forget this 'injustice': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri Masjid demolition

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Lamenting that those responsible for demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya were not even punished for a day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said there was a need for remembering and teaching the next generation on the "injustice" meted out.

In a tweet, the Hyderabad MP said: "Remember & teach the next generation to remember: For 400+ years our #BabriMasjid stood in Ayodhya. Our ancestors prayed in its hall, broke their fasts together in its courtyard & when they died, they were buried in the adjoining graveyard. Never forget this injustice."

The 16th century mosque was demolished on December 6 in 1992, triggering riots that left hundreds dead in the country and widening rifts between communities.

The AIMIM leader also tweeted: "On the night of December 22-23 1949, our #BabriMasjid was desecrated & illegally occupied for 42 years On this date in 1992, our masjid was demolished before the whole world. The men responsible for this did not see even a day's punishment Never forget this injustice."

In September this year, a court in Lucknow had acquitted all 32 people including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti accused of being involved in the demolition of the mosque they believed occupied the spot where Lord Ram was born.