STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan Army shells villages, border posts in JK's Poonch, Kathua

The officials said there was also a report of ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers in the Pansar border outpost along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Published: 06th December 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel during a search and cordon operation after villagers reported presence of mortal shells in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said on Sunday.

There was no report of any damage on the Indian side, they said.

"At about 12:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

The officials said there was also a report of ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers in the Pansar border outpost along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started around 10.

15 pm on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said, adding the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 2:25 am on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Control International border Pakistan troops Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Kathua
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp