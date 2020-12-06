STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six caste panchayat men held for ordering social boycott of Pune family

The victim's family had allegedly refused to let the panchayat of the Kanjarbhat community interfere in a property dispute.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

PUNE: Six people of a caste panchayat have been arrested in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly ordering a social boycott of a family, police said on Sunday.

The victim's family had allegedly refused to let the panchayat of the Kanjarbhat community interfere in a property dispute.

An FIR was lodged by a woman from the Kanjarbhat community in Saswad taluka of Pune district claiming the 'jaat' (caste) panchayat had ordered to boycott her family for a period of one year last month.

"The complainant claimed a property dispute cropped up after her father's death between her mother and another woman with whom the deceased was in relationship," a Saswad police station official told reporters.

The dispute reached the caste panchayat but the complainant and her mother refused to appear before it, he said.

"The decision to boycott the complainant and her family for a period of one year was taken on November 3.

The panchayat also ordered the victim family to pay Rs 1 lakh, five goats and five liquor bottles for lifting the boycott and taking them back in the caste," the official said.

Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI that six 'panchs' of the caste panchayat have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against six to seven members of the caste panchayat at Saswad police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Pune social boycott case Kanjarbhat community
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp