Teen's body found buried in Greater Noida plot, probe on

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of an unidentified teenager was found buried at a plot near a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida (West) and it is suspected that she died due to “some disease”, police said on Sunday.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation into the matter would depend on the outcome of the report, they said.

Along with the body of the girl, who appeared to be around 13 to 14 years old, a blanket and some clothes were also found buried at the plot near Galaxy Vega society in Bisrakh, police said.

“The matter was reported on Friday after which the body was retrieved and the site inspected by the local police along with forensic experts. A dog squad has also been pressed into service,” a police spokesperson said.

“It appears that the girl died due to some disease after which her body was buried in the vacant plot,” the spokesperson added.

Efforts are also underway to ascertain the identity of the girl and track her family members, police said.