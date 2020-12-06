STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Dalit workers beaten on suspicion of stealing diesel in Indore; FIR registered

The incident took place on December 3 night and as per the victims a Munim (accountant) Paras, Pandit Shivnaraine and three to four more people beat them at Daulatabad mine.

By ANI

INDORE: Two persons belonging to the Dalit community were allegedly beaten up on suspicion of stealing diesel in the Betma area of Indore.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Patidar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "It was reported that the workers were beaten. The video of the incident has gone viral. Three accused have been named in the FIR. The probe is underway."

The victim Pappu Parmar said, "I asked for my salary and told them that I will not work until I get my salary. So I was at home, they came took and me to a place and beat me up. After this, they accused me of diesel theft and also fired me from the job."

The incident took place on December 3 night and as per the victims a Munim (accountant) Paras, Pandit Shivnaraine and three to four more people beat them at Daulatabad mine. The victims work as drivers at the mine.

The other victim Balaram said, "We were beaten by belt, and video of the incident was also made. The person who beat me his name is Paras. We want justice and they should be punished."

After the incident came to light, several people surrounded the DIG office and demanded strict action against the accused. As per the visuals, people holding posters of Dr BR Ambedkar demanded justice for the victims.

