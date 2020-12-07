Arms, ammunition recoveries in last three years in Punjab worry government

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition being recovered by Punjab Police at consistent intervals during last three years underline the fact that the threat perception in this border state can never be discounted.

The recovery of hi-tech weapons and ammunitions, sneaked in from across the border and from within the country, has caused serious concern to the authorities.

In the backdrop of the current farmers’ agitation against the contentious agri laws, this is all the more worrying. Political parties of Punjab have repeatedly underscored the high possibility of Pakistan’s ISI misusing the situation to foment trouble.

According to the state government, the Punjab Police have busted 30 terror modules and arrested 170 hardcore terrorists since March 2017, besides recovering around 85 sophisticated rifles and pistols, including AK-47s and MP-9, MP-5 Rifles, 27 hand grenades, three powerful Chinese-made drones, five satellite phones and other hardware.

In 2020 alone, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 32 weapons including AK-47s and MP-16, besides 57 magazines and 650 rounds of ammunitions the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab sector.

“Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the militants have tried to use Punjab border for weapon smuggling,” said a senior police officer, citing tightened vigil along the Line of Control in J&K as the reason.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had appraised the Centre of the concerns that Pakistan may take advantage of the present situation arising out of the farmer protest.

During his dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month, Singh had said that Pakistan was up to some mischief and was trying to drop weapons in drones every day.

Sources said more than 15 incidents of drones flying along the intentional border or trying to sneak into Indian territory have been reported this year.

In January, the state police had seized two Chinese-made drones and arrested two drug smugglers.