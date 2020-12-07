STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to now have 28 departments, tech adoption on its radar ahead of 2024 polls

To give effect to the twin challenges, the BJP has expanded its departments from 18 to 28, which includes three wings to focus on one each Central scheme with larger people's participations.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With sight fixed on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is seeking to reinvent the party as additionally charged up cadre driven outfit along with a strong thrust on becoming an auxiliary of the government at the Centre. 

To give effect to the twin challenges, the BJP has expanded its departments from 18 to 28, which includes three wings to focus on one each Central scheme with larger people’s participations.

An internal note of the BJP, a copy of which is with this newspaper, has detailed 28 new departments, which will look after designated areas.

The BJP has created a separate social media department, carving it out from the department of IT, which will now focus on technology adoption. 

It has created three new departments — Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Namami Gange. The three new departments, incidentally, have spelt out responsibilities.

There were no such departments in the BJP previously.

“We’ve to form volunteer groups in every Shakti Kendra to take up Swachh Bharat Abhiyan once each week and on important occasions. Society should be educated to stop single use plastic, and we should create a platform to engage all like-minded service organisations,” reads the internal note.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
