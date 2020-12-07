Body of missing MiG 29 pilot Nishant Singh found after 11-day search

By Express News Service

The body of the missing MiG 29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh was located on Monday, sources informed.

Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26 after his MiG-29K training aircraft operating at sea had plunged into the Arabian Sea at about 1700 hours. While one pilot was rescued, Commander Nishant Singh was missing and a search by air and surface units was in progress.

Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (Retd), Defence Analyst, while speaking to The New Indian Express earlier, had said, “It becomes difficult to rescue the pilot with every hour passing after the accident.”

But these are the risks involved with the stream of aviation, added Vice Admiral Sinha who has been a seasoned naval aviator himself.

The Russian-origin twin-seat trainer aircraft went down after taking off from the deck of the country’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The official confirmation is yet to be made by the Indian Navy.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Nishant's humour-laden letter titled "permission to bite the bullet" seeking his Commanding Officer’s permission to solemnise the marriage in May this year has already gone viral. In his letter he had mentioned the significance of ‘split seconds’ in aviation and combat.

"I intend to drop a nuclear one on myself and I realise that just like all the split-second decisions we take up in the air in the heat of combat, I cannot afford to allow myself the luxury of time to re-evaluate my decision," he wrote with regard to his decision of marriage.

He would have never imagined that things for his family would change forever in split seconds on November 26.

“The Commanding officer has to handle not only the loss of the squadron but has also to come to the support of the family which faces major emotional pressure,” says Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha.

It is a big tragedy for the family and the Navy but is much bigger for the woman married to Cdr Nishant Singh just six months ago. Another naval combat aviator says, “It becomes very taxing for the family for they live in perennial hope of assuming the person to be alive unless the body is recovered and the last rites are performed.”

A serving officer said, “The squadron stands with the family and the family of the officer will be looked after.” Every aviator The New Indian Express spoke with said risk is inherent but the Air Force will keep seeking motivated youth and more so into combat flying.