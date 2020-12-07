STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Body of missing MiG 29 pilot Nishant Singh found after 11-day search

Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26 after his MiG-29K training aircraft had plunged into the Arabian Sea at about 1700 hours. One pilot was rescued.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

The MiG 29K aircraft had taken off from the deck of the country’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (File photo | Special arrangement)

The MiG 29K aircraft had taken off from the deck of the country’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (File photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

The body of the missing MiG 29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh was located on Monday, sources informed.

Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26 after his MiG-29K training aircraft operating at sea had plunged into the Arabian Sea at about 1700 hours. While one pilot was rescued, Commander Nishant Singh was missing and a search by air and surface units was in progress.

Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (Retd), Defence Analyst, while speaking to The New Indian Express earlier, had said, “It becomes difficult to rescue the pilot with every hour passing after the accident.”

But these are the risks involved with the stream of aviation, added Vice Admiral Sinha who has been a seasoned naval aviator himself.

The Russian-origin twin-seat trainer aircraft went down after taking off from the deck of the country’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The official confirmation is yet to be made by the Indian Navy.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

ALSO READ: Chances of survival of missing MiG 29 pilot Nishant Singh 'grim' as searches continue

Nishant's humour-laden letter titled "permission to bite the bullet" seeking his Commanding Officer’s permission to solemnise the marriage in May this year has already gone viral. In his letter he had mentioned the significance of ‘split seconds’ in aviation and combat.

"I intend to drop a nuclear one on myself and I realise that just like all the split-second decisions we take up in the air in the heat of combat, I cannot afford to allow myself the luxury of time to re-evaluate my decision," he wrote with regard to his decision of marriage.

He would have never imagined that things for his family would change forever in split seconds on November 26.

“The Commanding officer has to handle not only the loss of the squadron but has also to come to the support of the family which faces major emotional pressure,” says Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha.

It is a big tragedy for the family and the Navy but is much bigger for the woman married to Cdr Nishant Singh just six months ago. Another naval combat aviator says, “It becomes very taxing for the family for they live in perennial hope of assuming the person to be alive unless the body is recovered and the last rites are performed.”

A serving officer said, “The squadron stands with the family and the family of the officer will be looked after.” Every aviator The New Indian Express spoke with said risk is inherent but the Air Force will keep seeking motivated youth and more so into combat flying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishant Singh MiG 29 Indian Air Force
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp