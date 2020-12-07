Drones to supply COVID-19 vaccines in remote areas of Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Drone Application and Research Centre (DARC) is ready to deploy drones to supply vaccine vials in remote areas of the hill state as the TS Rawat government prepares for vaccinating its people.

“Successful trials have been conducted last month to deliver vaccines in remote areas. This can be an effective method to deliver vaccines in less time and cost,” Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) director Amit Sinha said.

In a trial flight, a fixed wing drone carrying a vaccine of a disease in an ice-box from the DARC was flown from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

The drone reached its destination in Mussoorie hills and returned after delivering the package in about 60 minutes.

Earlier, the drones have been used to carry blood samples of a patient from Dehradun to a village in Tehri Garhwal.

The ITDA, which has a total 12 drones including Quadcopters and fixed-wing vehicles is also planning collaborate with private and individual drone users and developers to expand the project.

The state has already set up a task force at state, district and block level to implement a the vaccination process once it starts.

However, final decision to deliver vaccine using drones is yet to be taken.