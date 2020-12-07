STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drones to supply COVID-19 vaccines in remote areas of Uttarakhand

In a trial flight, a fixed wing drone carrying a vaccine of a disease in an ice-box from the DARC was flown from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Drone Application and Research Centre (DARC) is ready to deploy drones to supply vaccine vials in remote areas of the hill state as the TS Rawat government prepares for vaccinating its people.

“Successful trials have been conducted last month to deliver vaccines in remote areas. This can be an effective method to deliver vaccines in less time and cost,” Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) director Amit Sinha said.

The drone reached its destination in Mussoorie hills and returned after delivering the package in about 60 minutes.

Earlier, the drones have been used to carry blood samples of a patient from Dehradun to a village in Tehri Garhwal.

The ITDA, which has a total 12 drones including Quadcopters and fixed-wing vehicles is also planning collaborate with private and individual drone users and developers to expand the project.

The state has already set up a task force at state, district and block level to implement a the vaccination process once it starts.

However, final decision to deliver vaccine using drones is yet to be taken.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
