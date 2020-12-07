Gehlot's broadside on Shah, BJP: Is Rajasthan CM trying to kill two birds with one stone?

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rumour mills are abuzz once again in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a broadside on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP on Saturday.

While inaugurating a Congress office in Sirohi district through a virtual conference on Saturday evening, Gehlot alleged that BJP and Amit Shah are again trying to destabilise his government.

Claiming that the BJP was going to start the "game" once again with money power, Gehlot said Congress MLAs had to stay in hotels for 34 days to save his government in July when Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the chief minister.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple its government in the state, a charge rejected by the opposition party.

Though the BJP hit back by saying that Gehlot’s comments depicted his frustration at being a “non-performing” CM, political observers say that the timing of Gehlot’s attack is perhaps a veiled effort to corner Sachin Pilot and his followers just ahead of several important political appointments.

During the political crisis that erupted in Rajasthan earlier this year, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot had led a rebellion.

At that time, Gehlot had accused Pilot of being “misled” by the BJP to topple the Congress government.

There are rumours that many MLAs of the Gehlot camp are restless over political appointments not taking place.

While a few political appointments have been made, none of the appointees are from the Pilot’s camp.

Experts say Gehlot is attempting to kill two birds with one stone wherein while one is a direct attack on the BJP, the other is a veiled attack to clip the wings of Pilot.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Sunday that the BJP's renewed attempts to topple the Gehlot government did not succeed as "our MLAs persisted" and refused to give in to allurement and pressure.

Claiming that "bigger facts" have been known that reveal the BJP's attempts, Dotasra said, "There was a conspiracy of money.

There was an attempt to buy, but our MLAs persisted and their mischief did not succeed."

On Sunday, Dotasra referred to the statements made by BJP leaders on Gehlot's allegations and said, "I want to ask BJP state president Satish Poonia, leader of opposition (in Assembly) Gulabchand Kataria and Union minister Gajendra Singh had the BJP not plotted to topple the democratically elected government of Rajasthan on the instigation of central leaders."

He said BJP leaders should introspect and stop saying that they did not conspire to topple the government.

"BJP leaders should not be too impatient," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)