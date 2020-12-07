STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot's broadside on Shah, BJP: Is Rajasthan CM trying to kill two birds with one stone?

While inaugurating a Congress office in Sirohi district through a virtual conference on Saturday evening, Gehlot alleged that BJP and Amit Shah are again trying to destabilise his  government. 

Published: 07th December 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

ashok gehlot, sachin pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (L) and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rumour mills are abuzz once again in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a broadside on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP on Saturday.

While inaugurating a Congress office in Sirohi district through a virtual conference on Saturday evening, Gehlot alleged that BJP and Amit Shah are again trying to destabilise his  government. 

Claiming that the BJP was going to start the "game" once again with money power, Gehlot said Congress MLAs had to stay in hotels for 34 days to save his government in July when Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the chief minister.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple its government in the state, a charge rejected by the opposition party.

Though the BJP hit back by saying that Gehlot’s comments depicted his frustration at being a “non-performing” CM, political observers say that the timing of Gehlot’s attack is perhaps a veiled effort to corner Sachin Pilot and his followers just ahead of several important political appointments. 

During the political crisis that erupted in Rajasthan earlier this year, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot had led a rebellion.

At that time, Gehlot had accused Pilot of being “misled” by the BJP to topple the Congress government. 

There are rumours that many MLAs of the Gehlot camp are restless over political appointments not taking place.

While a few political appointments have been made, none of the appointees are from the Pilot’s camp.

Experts say Gehlot is attempting to kill two birds with one stone wherein while one is a direct attack on the BJP, the other is a veiled attack to clip the wings of Pilot.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Sunday that the BJP's renewed attempts to topple the Gehlot government did not succeed as "our MLAs persisted" and refused to give in to allurement and pressure.

Claiming that "bigger facts" have been known that reveal the BJP's attempts, Dotasra said, "There was a conspiracy of money.

There was an attempt to buy, but our MLAs persisted and their mischief did not succeed."

On Sunday, Dotasra referred to the statements made by BJP leaders on Gehlot's allegations and said, "I want to ask BJP state president Satish Poonia, leader of opposition (in Assembly) Gulabchand Kataria and Union minister Gajendra Singh had the BJP not plotted to topple the democratically elected government of Rajasthan on the instigation of central leaders."

He said BJP leaders should introspect and stop saying that they did not conspire to topple the government.

"BJP leaders should not be too impatient," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Ashok Gehlot Congress Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp